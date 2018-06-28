Minority man killed in Lahore

LAHORE: A member of a minority community was killed on June 25 in Nishtar Colony. Two persons wearing masks entered the house of Qazi Shoban. One of them placed a gun on the head of his wife and took her to other room where her daughters were. The other person shot Shoban dead on the spot.

Ahmaddiya community spokesperson Saleemuddin has demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.