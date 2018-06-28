PML-N rivals looking at umpire’s finger: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the rivals of PML-N have nothing but the so-called umpire’s finger to their credit and their continuous persecution of PML-N leaders over the past two and half years and in the lead up to the elections has failed to deter the voters of PML-N, that are growing stronger than ever.

The NAB, National Accountability Bureau, has become the N-League Accountability Bureau and we all know why that is, she said while addressing a press conference in reaction to the recent arrest of PML-N candidate from NA-159 and the disqualification of former premiere Abbasi. Marriyum said the people of this country are asking the question, how only one political party is being targeted by the NAB while it is a virtual free-for-all for the ‘Ladla’ (Blue-eyed, Imran Khan), his team, Asif Ali Zardari and his camp. From the campaign finance case, to the Bani Gala Property Case, Khan’s personal campaign finance reference and the magic wand that made the relevant documents disappear to help Zardari get a clean chit, every single one of these had been overlooked by the NAB, for reasons the people of this country understand very well, said the PML-N spokesperson. Marriyum said references after references had been filed but after over 100 hearings, not a single penny corruption had been proven despite the entire process being criticized by independent observes as lop-sided.

“What the rivals of the PMLN and their patronizers don’t understand is that the people of this country can see through all this and are already calling it pre-polls rigging against their right to vote. The people consider this a blow to their basic freedoms and the sanctity of vote which has stoked a wave of anger, resentment and reaction which would translate into more and more votes. That is why every independent scientific and credible survey has shown that PML-N is the strongest party going into the elections, she said.

She pointed out the self contradiction of the system itself and said that Raja Qamar was arrested after the same institution of NAB had cleared him to take part in the elections. “The PML-N leaders will contest these elections from behind the bars and will defeat their rivals despite the ploys being used”, resolved Marriyum, and stressed that free, fair elections with a level playing field is democratic and constitutional right of the PML-N and the national institutions are bound to ensure that this happens. She resented the social media campaign to malign an issue as sensitive as the ailment of Begum Kulsoom and said that we as a nation are better than this and everyone should pray for the health of Kulsoom while the leaders of these political supporters should shun such insensitive and inhumane propaganda that has no truth to it.