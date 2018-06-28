Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Soldier martyred in cross-border attack

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred in an attack on a checkpost of the security forces in Garbaz area in Shawalm North Waziristan, sources said Wednesday. They said the militants operating from their sanctuaries near the Pak-Afghan border staged the attack in which an official of the security forces lost his life. The martyred soldier was identified as Ehtisham.

