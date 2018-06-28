PPP, PTI two sides of same coin: Baloch

LAHORE: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said the two main groups contesting elections were two sides of the same coin and did not have any vision or courage to break the status quo and initiate any program of public welfare. He was addressing a corner meeting in NA 130 on Wednesday. Earlier, addressing an Ulema convention, he demanded the religious leaders and scholars mobilize voters for Nizam-e-Mustafa. Meanwhile, the MMA election Cell has been set up at Mansoora.