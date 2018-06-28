Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
Agencies
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qamar’s son kicks off his campaign

RAWALPINDI: The 12-year-old son of PML-N leader Qamarul Islam Raja kicked off his father's election campaign on Wednesday. The 12-year-old began the campaign two days after his father was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case. Islam, who is PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and is contesting against former interior minister Ch Nisar, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price. Addressing constituents, the 12-year-old said, "I have been asked by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to start our election campaign." "They have asked me to focus on the campaign despite hurdles," he added. To a question, the boy said, "I don't have any message for Ch Nisar."

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar