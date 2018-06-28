Qamar’s son kicks off his campaign

RAWALPINDI: The 12-year-old son of PML-N leader Qamarul Islam Raja kicked off his father's election campaign on Wednesday. The 12-year-old began the campaign two days after his father was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case. Islam, who is PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and is contesting against former interior minister Ch Nisar, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price. Addressing constituents, the 12-year-old said, "I have been asked by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to start our election campaign." "They have asked me to focus on the campaign despite hurdles," he added. To a question, the boy said, "I don't have any message for Ch Nisar."