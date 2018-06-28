The News Education Expo attracts students, parents

ISLAMABAD: The two-day The News Education Expo 2018 opened here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre attracting students and parents from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

The visitors, mostly youth, explored educational options both within the country and abroad, especially scholarship programmes, by interacting with the representatives of private and government colleges and universities, and consultants. Career counsellors also put up stalls to guide youth about employment opportunities available in the market in line with their academic backgrounds and planned courses.

The event will continue today (Thursday). The organisers declared the expo a success and said the people visited the event in droves on its first day and even larger crowds were likely to show up on the second and final day. They said both national and foreign educational institutions had put up stalls providing visitors with a chance to get first-hand information about them, especially courses, fee structure and scholarships.

The organisers said the expo would later be held in other parts of the country to the benefit of the local residents. The stallholders claimed that they got good response from visitors, who not only obtained information about educational programmes but also enrolled themselves in them benefitting from registration fee waivers and fee discounts. They said most visitors asked them about overseas opportunities of higher education.

“I along with my colleagues am here to inform more and more people about our university’s courses, fee, facilities and environment and hope to achieve that target,” said Arosh. Consultant Irum I Khan said her company was promoting German universities at the expo with an aim to help local residents get quality education for better future. She said it was time that the people get better access to modern, research-based education to help the country compete with others in modern times.

The visitors welcomed the expo and said it would help further the cause of education in the country. They called for the holding of more and more such events across the country.

Hamza Tariq of the National University of Modern Languages said event was beneficial to all those wanted to pursue higher education.

“The representatives of universities and colleges are very friendly and are giving away all the sought-after information to the visitors. Being here is really a nice experience,” he said. He said he would show up on Thursday, too, along with friends.

Student Sakina Fatima also appreciated the event and said she had attended a career counselling session and visited several stalls and found them all to be valuable, while student Mohammad Mohsin called for the holding of more and more such events to benefit youths.