PPP leaders face voters’ ire

SEHWAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders faced the ire of constituents while campaigning for the forthcoming elections in various constituencies of Sindh province, Geo News reported. Sindh former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah and former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah were among the PPP leaders who were confronted by dissatisfied constituents. The former chief minister's visit to his constituency in Sehwan did not go as planned as he faced tough questions from disgruntled residents on Wednesday. As Shah stepped out of his residence, a constituent questioned him about what he did for the people. “My father was an ardent PPP worker but you did nothing for us,” he asserted. Shah tried to avert the question but the man kept insisting for an answer. Unable to get a chance to speak, Sindh former chief minister walked off and even asked a journalist making a video of the incident to stop doing so. However, when the journalist did not listen, Shah hit the camera with his hand. PPP leader Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah faced a similar situation during their visit to Sukkur's Hussain Kalor area. The voters questioned the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly what he did for the people of the area during his party's last 10 years in the government. The angry protesters surrounded their car and told the leaders that this time they won't vote on the instruction of any feudal lord until they assured them of providing jobs. "We ran from pillar to post to get jobs under the PPP, but we are offered jobs of sweepers," said one of the protesters. The leaders barely managed to leave the spot giving assurances to disgruntled constituents.