Old guards prominent among PPP candidates from central Punjab

LAHORE: The PPP on Wednesday released the list of its candidates from the central Punjab, whereas the announcement regarding the ticket holders from southern Punjab is expected in next couple of days.

The list of ticket holders, quite contrary to the claims and criticism on PPP by its opponents who taunted it for facing a shortage of candidates, shows a different story.

Most of the PPP nominees from central Punjab – Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat, Makhdoom Asad Hayat and Inayat Ali Shah from Jhang; Qamar Zaman Kaira from Gujrat; Sardar Salim Hyder from Attock; Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi; Rai Shah Jahan Bhatti from Nankana, Asif Bashir Bhagat from Mandi Bahauddin; groups of Nawaz Khokhar and Nayyar Hussain Bokhari from Islamabad; Mehr Ghulam Farid Kathiya from Sahiwal; Rana Farooq Saeed Khan and Saeed Iqbal from Faisalabad; Tasneem Qureshi and Aslam Madhiana from Sargodha; Haji Ishaq from Toba Tek Singh; Capt Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal from Okara; and Samina Khalid Ghurki from Lahore – not only possess a good personal vote bank in their constituencies but also served as either MNA or MPA for different terms as PPP candidates or in independent capacity.

The most-experienced ticket holder in the current lot is Faisal who served as MNA in 1985, 1988, 1990, 1993, 2002 and 2008 terms. He contested the 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2002 general elections on PPP ticket and won most of the times in those contests. He quit PPP in 2003 when he became part of PPP-Patriot which later merged into PML-Q. Faisal rejoined PPP last year and now contesting from NA-114. His brother Asad Hayat has also served as MNA in 1993 by polls and is now contesting from NA-99.

Two rival groups of in the federal capital led by Khokhar and Bokhari are also siding with PPP. Afzal Khokhar, brother of Nawaz Khokhar, is contesting from NA-52, whereas from NA-53, it is Syed Sibt-ul-Hassan Bokhari, brother of Nayyar Bokhari. Although, situation can’t be said ideal for the PPP in Islamabad while keeping in view other contestants in run, it is not miserable either with two strong groups siding with the party. Both these groups have fielded their candidates from different constituencies under fresh delimitation due to which the threat of split in vote bank has also fizzled out.

Kaira, Kathiya, Pervaiz Ashraf, Samina Ghurki, Shahadat Baloch, Tasneem Qureshi and Haji Ishaq have won election at least two or more times on PPP ticket or their group (in the graduation bar scenario) have emerged victorious. Kaira is contesting from Lala Musa, Gujrat, from where he won in 2002 and 2008 general elections and his group won the 2005 and 2015 local government polls too. Kaira, who is also head of PPP central Punjab, lost poll in 2013.

After suffering five defeats, Pervaiz Ashraf won the first general election in 2002 and he was made minister for water and power after winning the 2008 polls from previous NA-51. Luck favoured Raja further when he was PPP's nominee for the slot of prime minister following the disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gilani. He took oath as Prime Minister in 2012 but lost 2013 polls once again.

Although, his contest isn’t easy once again where he is confronting PML-N, PTI and local groupings, yet the PPP has found a good candidate in form of Pervaiz whose two other relatives are also contesting from Potohar region.