Another Geo Film ‘Load Wedding’ to be released on Eidul Azha

KARACHI: Another Big News for film lovers from Geo Films, Film wala Pictures & GEO Films Presents – ‘LOAD WEDDING’ a film starred by Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. Featuring their Actor in Law couple, Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, it looks like it'll be yet another crazy release. ‘Load Wedding’ is an upcoming romantic social comedy Pakistani film, which is mutually written by the director Nabeel Qureshi and the producer Fizza Ali Meerza.

The film stars pair Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in another big film, it is set to release on Eidul Azha, August 2018. The Na Maloom Afraad duo — Director Nabeel Qureshi and Producer Fiza Ali Meerza launched the teaser for their upcoming venture ‘Load Wedding’. The teaser has the same earthy vibe as Nabeel and Fiza's previous works (NMA, NMA2 and Actor in Law) but the teaser shows us more of a love story and judging from the film's name and tag line. "Marriage is an adventure, like going to war," we have a feeling we just might relate to this one. Shaadi fever guys...shaadi fever.

The director had claimed before that the film will be different from their previous work because it's a "different script, different genre altogether" and while we can't get much of that in the teaser, we're definitely interested in knowing more, although we have to say, not a fan of the titular song. This will be Fahad Mustafa’s fourth collaboration with director-producer-duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza.

Nabeel Qureshi commented on this that he feels best at working with her, and further revealed that it will be a different film from his previous three films. "There are a lot of things that I and Fizza believe in and we are trying to say them", he said. This will be Mehwish Hayat's third collaboration with the three of them, including 2016 film Actor in Law. She commented on the film that it "tackles social issues prevalent in our society that need to be highlighted", for which her character is different from her previous ones; she said it as "a very traditional desi role". Meerza commented that they are "truly one of the finest actors our industry has". She said that the film explains "the load that comes" in the society "with the wedding". Mustafa shared with, "two of the biggest filmmakers in the country want to work with me and release their films at the same time".

Fahad Mustafa & Mehwish Hayat will take you on a joyful ride while touching the social stigmas attached to weddings in our culture. Beside Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Faiza Hasan, Noor ul Hasan, Qaiser Piya, Anjum Habib, Ghazala Butt also including in the film cast. 'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance' vibrant, colourful and energetic, the teaser offers a glimpse into the film which appears to be a love story. The teaser opens with the tag line “marriage is an adventure, like going to war” and offers “a reason to live, love and dance”. In the one-minute-long teaser, we see Mustafa shares his dream to have an extravagant wedding and Hayat in the fields and dancing at a wedding. But not everything remains happy. The film is shot against beautiful and historic monuments of Lahore.