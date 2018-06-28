Tribunal allows ex-minister Saira Tarar to contest polls

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court election tribunal Wednesday allowed former state minister Saira Afzal Tarar for contesting general election while disqualifying Maulana Ashraf Jalali

of Tehreek Labaik on the last day to decide appeals against the decisions of the returning officers.

A voter from NA-87 Hafizabad had filed an appeal against the decision of the returning officer saying Saira Afzal Tarar concealed details of her properties in nomination papers.

However, the tribunal dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the returning officer.

PML-N’s covering candidate from NA-81 Gujranwala, Atif Farid Sabir challenged the nomination papers of Maulana Jalali accusing him of not disclosing information about his income tax return.

He said Jalali also failed to submit his passport to the returning officer despite an order issued by the Supreme Court.

He said the returning officer ignored the facts and accepted nomination papers of Jalali.

The tribunal accepted the appeal and set aside the decision of the returning

officer disqualifying Maulana Jalali from contesting polls.

Another tribunal accepted an appeal against the candidature of Imran Sher Ali, brother of former state minister Abid Sher Ali, and rejected his nomination papers from PP-117, Faisalabad.

The tribunal also disqualified Haider Ali Kharal of the Pakistan People’s Party from NA-113 Toba Tek Singh.

All four election tribunals formed at the principal seat comprising judges of the high court stood dissolved as June 27 was the last date to decide appeals against the decisions of the returning officers.