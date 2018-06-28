Girl kidnapped

Print Story
TOBA TEK SINGH: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house at Gojra on Wednesday. Shahnaz Bibi of Dastagir Colony of Gojra told police that
accused Imran and his accomplices came to her house and kidnapped her daughter.
