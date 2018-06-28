Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Girl kidnapped

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her house at Gojra on Wednesday. Shahnaz Bibi of Dastagir Colony of Gojra told police that

accused Imran and his accomplices came to her house and kidnapped her daughter.

