NAB again summons Miftah on July 5

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned former finance minister Miftah Ismail once again on July 5 in a probe related to illegal execution of contracts.

Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, who was contesting NA-244 from Karachi as a PML-N candidate, was earlier summoned by NAB on June 20 in an inquiry of same case.

It was alleged that Miftah Ismail, who served as a Chairman Sui Southern Gas Company from 2013 to 2017, approved awarding of illegal contracts to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) during his tenure as chairman of Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. It was also alleged that five expensive gas fields were contracted to JJVL in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders and Miftah Ismail approved the contracts during a board of directors meeting chaired by him. Miftah Ismail could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

However, sources close to him strongly denied the allegation, terming it baseless and fabricated.

In another move, the NAB has authorised complaint verification against PML-N Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan for having accumulation of assets beyond known source of income.

In the meanwhile, the NAB Rawalpindi filed reference against Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Ex-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Saeedur Rehman, Member Finance CDA, and others in case of investigation against officers/officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad and others regarding corruption in construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Islamabad in Accountably Court Islamabad. As per details, accused Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Ex-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Saeedur Rehman, Member Finance CDA dishonestly ordered for stoppage of work on ongoing project without cogent reason and misuse of authority or willfully fail to exercise the authority and thus caused huge loss to the exchequer to the tune of at least Rs471.498 million approximately.

Reference was filed by Investigation officer Malik Muhammad Zubair before the Judge Accountability Court Islamabad on 27.06.2018.

DG National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of Chairman NAB Justice ® Javad Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover the looted money from swindlers and corrupt individuals.

He said that Chairman NAB has categorically directed to all ranks of officers/officials of National Accountability Bureau to pursue proactively corruption cases as per NAB’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) transparently and on merit and take necessary measures to arrest corrupts and proclaimed offenders in order to eradicate corruption from the country.