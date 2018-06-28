Contempt case: SC decides Daniyal’s political future today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will announce its verdict in the contempt case against former federal privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz today (Thursday). A three-judge bench of the top court is expected to announce the verdict at 9:00am on July 28. The apex court issued a show-cause notice to Aziz on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”. Aziz was indicted on contempt charges by the apex court on March 13. The SC reserved its decision in the case on May 3 after both sides completed their arguments. The PML-N leader has been issued a party ticket to contest the upcoming general election from NA-77, Narowal-I.