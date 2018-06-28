2 new ministers join caretaker cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday administered oath of office to two new ministers, Mian Misbahur Rehman and Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, expanding the caretaker cabinet to eight. President Mamnoon administered oath of office to the ministers at a ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, cabinet members and top government officials. According to a Cabinet Division notification, Mian Misbahur Rehman will hold charge of Ministry of Commerce and Textile, and Ministry of Industries and Production. Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi has been given the portfolio of Aviation Division, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production, and National Security Division.