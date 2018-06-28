Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

2 new ministers join caretaker cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday administered oath of office to two new ministers, Mian Misbahur Rehman and Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, expanding the caretaker cabinet to eight. President Mamnoon administered oath of office to the ministers at a ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, cabinet members and top government officials. According to a Cabinet Division notification, Mian Misbahur Rehman will hold charge of Ministry of Commerce and Textile, and Ministry of Industries and Production. Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi has been given the portfolio of Aviation Division, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production, and National Security Division.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar