Zardari's close aide arrested in Sindh

SUKKUR: The law enforcement agencies and Police on Wednesday conducted raids on the Dahari House and Autaq (outhouse) of the ex- Advisor Sindh Ismail Dahari at Doulatpur in Nawabshah and recovered illegal weapons and explosives including five Kalashnikovs, five locally made bombs, 12 magazines and rounds. Ismail Dahari is stated to be a very close friend of former President Asif Ali Zardari. According to police sources, the law enforcement agencies took Ismail Dahari into custody and shifted him to an unknown place. The police said as many as 40 suspects along with the Raza Dahari the brother of the advisor, were also rounded up. Confirming the arrest, the SHO Doulatpur said the FIR was not registered, till the filing of the story.