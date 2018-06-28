Pakistan to stay on FATF greylist

PARIS/KARACHI: Pakistan will continue to be on the grey list of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes, Geo News reported, after a Wednesday meeting of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) here confirmed the decision. Presenting Pakistan's case at the FATF talks in Paris, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the interim minister for finance, informed the body of Islamabad’s efforts against terroisrsts, banned outfits, money laundering and terrorism financing. Islamabad has worked on stopping financial assistance for terrorists, made existing laws better, and ensured improved implementation of the current regulations.