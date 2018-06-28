PPP names candidates for NA, PA seats from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday announced its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats from Central Punjab.

The PPP has fielded former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi and his younger brother Raja Imran Ashraf from NA-54 Islamabad, while his son Khurram Pervez Ashraf on provincial seat from Gujar Khan. Former federal minister and President PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls from NA-70 Gujrat, Sardar Salim Haider from NA-56 Attock, Gulzar Khan from NA 61 Rawalpindi, Ms Sumera Gul from NA-62 Rawalpindi.

In NA-114 Jhang, the party has fielded Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as its candidate for the forthcoming election. Mohammad Afzal Khokhar will contest the polls from NA-52 Islamabad. Fakhar Umar Laleka will contest the election from NA-86 Mandi Bahauddin, whereas Asif Bashir Bhaagat will be running for NA-85 seat.

PPP Punjab Division President Rai Shahjahan Bhatti will contest the polls from NA-118 and Ghulam Fareed Kathia from NA-148.

From Gujrat, the PPP field seemingly weak candidates against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as it awarded the ticket to Ms Wazir-un-Nisa.

While against the powerful landlord family of Khushab, the PPP field Agha Naseem Abbas in NA-93 against Sumaira Malik of PML-N and Malik Umar Aslam Awan of the PTI.