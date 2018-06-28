Saaf Pani Company scam: NAB to summon Shahbaz through police on July 5

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to summon former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif through police after he didn’t appear before the Bureau twice in the Saaf Pani Company scam.

It has learnt that the Punjab police will deliver summons to Shahbaz and assist the NAB in producing him on July 5.

The sources in the Bureau has informed this scribe that it has been decided to write a letter to the CCPO Lahore with directions to deliver summons to Shahbaz through his office. Moreover, it is learnt that the CCPO will be asked to ensure his presence before the combined investigation team (CIT) of the accountability watchdog.

To make sure the delivery of summons to Shahbaz’s residence in Model Town, the Bureau will ask the CCPO office to submit a report through the SHO concerned on July 4, a day before the appearance of the former chief minister before the NAB.

The sources in the Bureau while talking to The News said they had decided to take help from the police due to different reasons and the continuously non-appearance before the CIT was one of the reasons. Moreover, most of the accused had made it a habit to blame the NAB of not sending notices and summons despite delivery of summons and notices to them by the NAB.

They said even on Wednesday, some allegations surfaced from Zaeem Qadri that summons were not delivered to him contrary to the fact that the summons had delivered which was part of the record.

They said to avoid such allegations, the Bureau decided to take help from the police for delivery of summons to the concerned persons and their presence before the NAB in different investigations and inquiries.

Qadri’s appearance was due on Wednesday before the NAB but he didn’t appear.

The Bureau has also summoned former MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar in the same scam for June 28 (today).

Earlier on June 25, the Bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja who is a PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and contesting against Chaudhry Nisar over the charges of forging documents and awarding contacts of 84 water filtration plants on exorbitant rates and causing a huge loss to national kitty.

The anti-graft body had also arrested Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry who is a former chief executive officer (CEO) of Saaf Pani Company and secretary P&D. The accused mala fidely approved payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of office rents for Saaf Pani Company without the requisite approval of BoD despite the fact that the possession has not been taken till date. It is pertinent to mention that Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Ali Imran Yousaf – son-in-law of Shahbaz.

Other than these arrests, the NAB has so far arrested five accused in the scam. They are: Dr Zahiruddin, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Nasir Qadir, Khalid Nadeem Bukhari and Masood Akhtar.

Zahiruddin had been working as chief technical officer (CTO) in the Saaf Pani Company and Nasir Qadir as chief procurement officer (CFO). Moreover, Associated Consultant Engineer Saleem was attached with the Saaf It is pertinent to mention that all the clean water projects in the province are running under Saaf Pani Company and the arrests were made in a single project. There are many other projects which are yet to be probed by the NAB.

As per scam details, the NAB was directed by the apex court to probe in the Saaf Pani Company’s multibillion scam.

The apex court during a suo moto notice was informed that four billions have been spent on Saaf Pani Project but not a single drop of clean drinking water has been made available to the public.

The company’s CEO during that hearing had informed the court that Rs300 million were spent on the services of foreign consultants. According the NAB, many water filtrations plants were installed on exorbitant rates in and false estimates of the plants in documents were mentioned.