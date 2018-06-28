Japan ‘on track’ to make WC history

TOKYO: Japan rugby coach Jamie Joseph said Wednesday his team were capable of making history by reaching the quarter-finals at next year’s World Cup. The 2019 tournament hosts blanked Georgia 28-0 last weekend to complete a busy month of home Tests with a second victory after splitting a two-match series with Italy.

It was the first time Japan had held a side ranked in the world’s top 12 scoreless, but it was the character shown by the Brave Blossoms in bouncing back from their second-Test loss to Italy that prompted a rare display of bravado from Joseph. “During the Italy Tests we showed glimpses of our brand of rugby — players executing with confidence and making great decisions,” the former All Black told reporters.

“But the Georgia Test showed the commitment and alignment of the team, and we are starting to build exactly the type of character we need in preparation for the World Cup,” added Joseph, who tipped his side to “achieve something great” next year. “If we make the last eight it would be a great achievement and I do think we are on track — if the players are willing to put their bodies on the line. My job is to find a way to win, to find a way to create confidence for the players.” Japan, once the whipping boys of the World Cup, posted three victories at 2015 tournament under current England coach Eddie Jones, including an astonishing 34-32 upset over two-time world champions South Africa.