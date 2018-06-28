Koreas to meet Asiad officials over joint teams

JAKARTA: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said Wednesday it would meet with representatives from South and North Korea to hammer out plans to field joint teams at the Asian Games.

The sit-down with members of the National Olympic Committees of both countries, and Indonesian organisers of the Games, is set for Thursday in Jakarta, it said. “We hope to decide everything on Thursday because there is not a lot of time left,” the OCA, the Games’ governing body, said in a statement. “The South Koreans have an idea of how many sports could feature a joint team, and we need to discuss this with North Korea.”

North and South Korea agreed this month to form unified teams for some sports and march together at the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies, in the latest sign of thawing tensions.

The two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team — a joint women’s ice hockey squad — for February’s Winter Games in the South Korean resort of Pyeongchang.