Tri-series in Zimbabwe to be challenging: Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad believes that any team playing at their home ground are tough to face and the T20 Triangular Series against Zimbabwe and Australia in their backyard would be challenging.

Talking to media at the Gaddafi Stadium, Sarfraz said that his team will play quality cricket to gain success.

“Australia are a strong side and a tough opponents to beat in T20s as even their new players are very much accustomed to the shortest version of the game and we also will not be taking the hosts Zimbabwe easy,” he said on the last day of the camp to prepare the team for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Pakistan team will feature in a T20 triangular series involving hosts Zimbabwe and Australia from July 1 to 8 followed by a five match ODI series against Zimbabwe from July 13.

Sarfraz said that in Pakistani squad, all players are well prepared, cooperative and having high moral to win T20 series. He said although he felt pressurised being captain of the team yet team’s victory was his aim. “Our team is well prepared for both the outings and good quality cricket will be witnessed in triangular and one day series,” said the Pakistan captain.

He also supported the statement of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik that unity is the main factor in team’s success and it also helps in elevating its performance. He welcomed the inclusion of ace spinner Yasir Shah and said the team will be getting benefit from services in the ODI. “In the one day team we are making lesser chances in order to make good combination to perform better in the next year’s World Cup.”