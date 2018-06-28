Serena seeded for Wimbledon, Murray misses out

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year’s women’s singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.

The 36-year-old — who was not seeded for the French Open — has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia’s birth last September.

Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova. Sharapova is seeded one place above her whilst Serena’s sister Venus, who lost in last year’s final, is ninth seed. By contrast Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men’s singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.

The 31-year-old — who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation — has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday. The Wimbledon seedings for the men are determined by the ATP ranking list of the top 32 players, but can be rearranged based on an individual’s grass-court record. Ranking points are counted from competition in the two years running up to the tournament.