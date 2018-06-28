Pakistan to make debut in Asiad sepaktakraw

KARACHI: Pakistan will make its debut in sepaktakraw in the Asian Games when an eight-member team, comprising six players and two officials, will be part of the 18th edition of the quadrennial extravaganza which will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The players have been invited to the camp which will begin here at the PSB Coaching Centre from Sunday. Dr Mohammad Arif Hafeez, who is chairman of both Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, told The News here on Wednesday that around 15 to 20 players would be kept in the camp which would be supported by the federation itself. As Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation is not affiliated with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) so state is not sponsoring the discipline.

The federation, which Arif said was formed around two decades ago, is also not affiliated with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). Arif said the federation has provincial associations in all the four federating units.

Sepaktakraw event will be held in the 18th Asian Games in Palembang where it will be hosted in the Jakabaring Sports City which is getting ready to host ten other sports as well.