Thu June 28, 2018
World

AFP
June 28, 2018

US, Russia to hold summit in ‘third country’

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in a third country at a date to be announced, the Kremlin said Wednesday. “I can say that we have reached an agreement to hold a summit, we have even agreed on the time and the place of the meeting, and we will announce this obviously with our American colleagues tomorrow,” said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, adding that the meeting would be in a “third country”.

