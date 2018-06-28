Nine killed in twin bomb attack in Syria’s Afrin: monitor

BEIRUT: At least nine people were killed Wednesday in twin bomb attacks in Afrin, a flashpoint town in northwestern Syria held by Ankara-backed rebels, a monitor said. Turkish forces and their rebel allies seized Afrin in March from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which pledged an insurgency to take back the town. On Wednesday, twin bombings left five civilians and four rebels dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor. “A car bomb targeted a rebel security patrol in the centre of town,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory. Shortly after, “a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded near a Turkish military position in the town,” he added.