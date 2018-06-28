Gulf crisis moves to UN’s top court in case filed by Qatar

HE HAGUE: The bitter Gulf crisis moved into the international courts Wednesday as Qatar accused the United Arab Emirates of fostering an “environment of hate” against Qataris. And in a surprise tit-for-tat move, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi announced they too planned to file their own case at the UN’s top court against Doha. The legal moves at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague come a year after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Doha accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran. Doha denies the allegations. “Historically the people of Qatar and its neighbours have been close. For decades Qataris and Emiratis have worked together, prayed together and married into each other’s families,” said Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Qatar‘s lawyer. “Despite these close ties” the UAE implemented a “series of broad discrimiNatory measures against my country and its people on the basis of their Qatari nationality,” he told a 16-judge bench at the tribunal.