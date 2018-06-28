Guilty of polygamy: Man with 24 wives, 149 kids gets 6-month house arrest, 150 hours of community service

OTTAWA: A British Colombia Supreme Court judge imposed conditional sentences on two men who belong to a breakaway Mormon sect after convicting them of polygamy, sparing them jail time. Winston Blackmore was found guilty of having 24 wives, while the court found James Oler had five wives. Blackmore’s six-month conditional sentence to be served under house arrest allows him to go to work and deal with medical emergencies. Oler’s term is three months of house arrest. Both face 12 months of probation. Justice Sheri Ann Donegan said that while both men are hard-working and otherwise law-abiding, a discharge by the court would not have been appropriate, given the gravity of their offenses, including some of the men’s wives being as young as 15 when they were married.