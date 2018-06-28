Joe Jackson, iron-willed music patriarch, dead

NEW YORK: Joe Jackson, the patriarch of music superstars whose iron-fisted guidance both shaped his children’s success and traumatized them, died Wednesday, family members said. He was 89.

Jackson — whose most famous child, King of Pop Michael Jackson, died almost nine years to the day before him — had been ailing from cancer.

He kept active well into his 80s but suffered a series of strokes including in 2015 when he traveled to Brazil for a birthday gala in his honor.

Entertainment sites including TMZ said Jackson died with family around him in Los Angeles. Family members later confirmed his passing on social media. Representatives did not respond to requests for details.

But Jackson hinted at his impending death in a tweet Monday: “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”