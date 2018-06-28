ANP leaders mourn party candidate’s death

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leadership has expressed grief over the demise of the party senior vice-president and candidate for the PK-34 constituency in Mansehra, Aurangzeb Khan.

Through a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leadership said the deceased was a committed party worker and had devoted his life to the well-being of the people.

ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan in his statement said the services of Aurangzeb Khan for the people and party would be remembered for a long time. Aurangzeb Khan died of cardiac arrest in his native area Mansehra.