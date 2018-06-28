Academic collaboration between Pakistan and other countries stressed

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain called for better academic collaboration between Pakistan and other countries and asked the country's envoys to strive for the purpose.

"A large number of Pakistani students are enrolled in Austria and Australia. There is a need to further increase our cooperation with these countries in this regard," he told ambassador-designate for Austria Mansoor Ahmed Khan and high commissioner-designate for Australia Babar Amin, who called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Wednesday.

The president directed both envoys to enhance the country's cultural cooperation with Austria and Australia along with trade and business activities.

He said both Austria and Australia were important countries and therefore, Pakistan was keen to strengthen cooperation with them in all fields.

The president called for highlighting the positive image and promoting the tourism opportunities in Pakistan.

He said there was a need for exploring new avenues to increase the bilateral trade with the both countries.

The president said the relations with businessmen and trade organizations of these countries must be strengthened which will be mutually beneficial.