Thu June 28, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

More rain predicted

LAHORE : Scattered rain was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat, Zhob, Bahawalpur Divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Dera Ismael Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Quetta Divisions, Fata, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, it was 32°C, minimum was 22.6°C and humidity level was 63 percent.

