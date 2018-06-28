Thu June 28, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Road accidents

At least 764 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service /Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six people were killed and 567 badly injured in the accidents.

