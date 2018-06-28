Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least 764 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service /Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six people were killed and 567 badly injured in the accidents.
At least 764 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service /Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six people were killed and 567 badly injured in the accidents.
Comments