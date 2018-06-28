‘Quality education vital for growth’

LAHORE : Teachers play a vital role in enhancing abilities of students. Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board is making efforts to update textbooks in the light of opinion of experts.

Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board Managing Director Abdul Qayyum said this while addressing the opening session of a training workshop of teachers organised by PCTB, held at a private school in Model Town. He said no country could make progress without quality education. Steps were being taken to review the educational curriculum to correlate it with the modern era. He further said education experts were being invited from all over the province to develop modern curriculum for class six & seven. “Man power has been increased in IT Department and competent personnel have been appointed on merit,” he added.

Abdul Qayyum said the schedule have been issued for simple and with translation education of the Holy Quran at schools. Ulema of all schools of thought will be consulted for development of curriculum. Divisional Public School & Intermediate College Principal Sq Leader (r) Muhammad Abdul Naeem Khan lauded the role of PCTB in development of curriculum. Present set up of PCTB is determined for development of quality textbooks.