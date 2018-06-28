Yousufi’s services to Urdu literature lauded

LAHORE : Punjab University Faculty of Oriental Learning on Wednesday organised a condolence reference to pay rich tribute to legendary humourist Mushtaq Yousufi at Undergraduate Block, New Campus.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, renowned personalities, including Ataul Haq Qasmi, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Principal Oriental College Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori, President Academic Staff Association Dr Mahboob Hussain, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Chief Librarian Dr Haroon Usmani, Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Virk, senior faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ataul Haq Qasmi said that late Yousufi was a great satire writer of the present age. He said that he had left great masterpieces and he would remain visible to the society even after his death. He said Yousufi had earned a good name in his life and although he belonged to elite class, he reflected the issues of the poor class in his creative writings.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said Yousufi’s writings were much captivating that we liked to read again and again. He said Yousufi also promoted moderate ideas and we must read his books for creating balance in our opinion.

Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori said Yousufi’s era of humour had not ended and we were still living in the age of Yousufi. He said Yousufi used to carefully edit his writings for improvement.

Dr Muhammad Kamran said Yousufi had contributed to the promotion of Urdu language. Dr Zahid Munir Amir said Yousufi was incredibly an honest writer.

Other speakers also highlighted various aspects of his work and lauded his services to the Urdu literature and society.