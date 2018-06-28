Thu June 28, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Seminar

LAHORE : Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organise a seminar on “State Terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir” on Thursday (today) at 11:30am at its seminar hall.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, former Ambassador and President Lahore Council for World Affairs Pakistan Javid Hussain will throw light on the topic.

