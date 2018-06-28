tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organise a seminar on “State Terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir” on Thursday (today) at 11:30am at its seminar hall.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, former Ambassador and President Lahore Council for World Affairs Pakistan Javid Hussain will throw light on the topic.
LAHORE : Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organise a seminar on “State Terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir” on Thursday (today) at 11:30am at its seminar hall.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, former Ambassador and President Lahore Council for World Affairs Pakistan Javid Hussain will throw light on the topic.
Comments