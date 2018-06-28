Minister vows to resolve industry’s issues

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar said caretaker government would utilise resources to resolve the problems being faced by industry.

Mian Anjum said this during a meeting with delegations from different industries at his office. He said the caretaker government was aware of its obligations and every possible step would be taken for the betterment of traders across the province.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Malik Tahir Jawed and Wilshire Labs CEO Amjad Ali Jawa led industrialists from Township. Ch Mohsin led the delegation from Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, a delegation of Shah Alam Market Lahore and PASPIDA were also present of the occasion.

The delegates shared their issues with the minister and hoped the issues would be resolved soon.

The minister assured the delegations for the solution of their problems.

UVAS: Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Mian Nauman Kabir Wednesday visited University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, faculty members and staff of the university.

According to a press release, the minister lauded the progress of UVAS for the development of livestock and allied sector. He assured full support to the university for the betterment of farming community.

He also sought suggestions for making of the road map and affective policies for the betterment of livestock sector in Punjab.

He said, “It is direly needed to create awareness among public and tanneries professionals before Eid-ul-Azha regarding preserving animal hides.”

Vice-Chancellor briefed the minister about UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, 24/7 clinical services, various farmers & butchers training programmes and national and international collaborations. He said the university was working for the development of livestock sector.

Prof Dr Talat said UVAS was working to ensure safe and quality meat reaching the consumers. He said the recently established Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur (CUVAS) for development of livestock in south Punjab was the hub of livestock.

Meanwhile, UVAS organised a farewell party in the honour of former secretary livestock Naseem Sadiq in City Campus Lahore. Senior UVAS faculty members and officials from L&DD department were present.

workshop: The Punjab government’s project “In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD)” in collaboration with the Department of Theriogenology organised one-week international workshop on “Bovine embryology” at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Foreign expert Prof Dr Kehuan Lu from Guangxi University Nanning, China is supervising the workshop.

According to a press release, the workshop was aimed to equip the faculty with in-vitro embryo production technology including follicle aspiration, oocytes grading, in-vitro maturation, in-vitro fertilization, semen preparation, in-vitro culturing and grading of embryos.

Fifteen participants from City Campus, Jhang Campus and Narowal Campus participated in the workshop.