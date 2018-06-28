Steps stressed to conserve underground water

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Ms Amna Imran has directed for taking immediate measures for conserving underground water table in the city.

Chairing a meeting at Wasa Headquarters, Gulberg, on Wednesday, she directed for strictly observing timelines for various procedural formalities for installation of canal water cleansing plants in the city with the financial assistance of Asian Infrastructure Development Bank.

The director general emphasised the need for initiating projects for water harvesting in the city which would help maintain underground water level in the city. She directed for paying special attention to the distribution of water through a comprehensive planning while carrying out town planning for new private housing schemes in the city.

She asked for formulating necessary by-laws for regulating installation of tube wells by authorities other than Wasa for this purpose. The director general asked for raising awareness for promoting sensible use of water among the people and training them to refrain from wasting this valuable commodity. The DG directed for making comprehensive arrangements for drainage of rainwater from the vicinity of polling stations. Managing Director, Wasa, Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting about preparations for monsoon. He said 35 emergency camps had been set up at sensitive points in the city. The DG expressed satisfaction on these arrangements and directed for solving problems faced by Wasa in terms of resources.