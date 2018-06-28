Three names for Urdu university VC

LAHORE : The search for the vice-chancellor (VC) of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has entered the final phase as panel of three candidates has been moved to the president/chancellor, it is learnt.

The panel comprises Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, the incumbent VC of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal, former dean, Faculty of Education, Punjab University and Prof Dr Moinuddin from FUUSAT.

The candidates were suggested by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Senate which under the law is mandated to suggest the names of three candidates to the President of Pakistan who is the chancellor of the university.

Sources privy to the developments said that Prof Dr Hafiz Iqbal was one the most suitable candidates among the three since he met the age limit 65 years set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the post, and he also has more than 35 years of teaching and administrative experience unlike the other two candidates who are above 69. One of these two candidates is also a dual national.

The other potential candidate who has ample administrative experience is Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain who had served as vice-chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as well.

However, he has crossed the age limit set by the HEC and has also little research experience as compared to Prof Iqbal.

He has also not produced any PhD student while Prof Iqbal has produced some 18 PhDs and has written 70 research articles. Dr Moinuddin has mostly teaching and research experience and is also reported to be a dual national and over the age limit set by the Higher Education Commission.

Prof Dr Hafiz Iqbal, who did his post-doctoral studies in the field of cognitive/ educational psychology from University of Texas, Austin, USA, is a recipient of Izaz-e-Fazeelat, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from the President of Pakistan and the Best University Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission.

He is currently working as a professor at University of Dammam, Saudi Arabia and is a member of American Educational Research Association (AERA) and World Education Research Association (WERA).

Sources said President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain was likely to interview the three candidates this week and final approval of any of these as Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology vice-chancellor was expected by next week.