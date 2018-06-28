LHC orders operation clean-up in Walled City

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to launch an operation against the encroachments inside the walled city areas, and also asked the lord mayor to supervise the operation.

Earlier, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi rejected a report submitted by the authority regarding the actions taken against the encroachments. The judge observed that the court could not approve the reports prepared in the air conditioned rooms. He said the court would not tolerate the officials involved in violating judicial orders and could order registration of cases against them.

Justice Qureshi further observed that the court would engage Rangers if the walled city authority failed to remove encroachments. The judge also directed the deputy commissioner to continue the operation against the encroachments on The Mall, Hall Road and Beadon Road without any fear or favour. He lamented that except Pakistan everywhere in the world rights of pedestrians were protected.

The judge also directed WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari to appear in person on Thursday (today) and explain the performance of the authority in preservation of historical buildings. The judge was hearing several petitions questioning the failure of the walled city authority to implement the court’s stay order against multi-storey buildings inside walled city.

They said the Walled City of Lahore Authority was responsible to preserve the walled city, a national heritage. They said the developers, especially the residents of the area, got permissions from the town municipal administration for constructions in the area while Lahore Development Authority was also responsible for passing maps of the new buildings in the area. The petitioners requested the court to order demolition of all illegal buildings and action against the officials who had authorised commercial activities and constructions within the jurisdiction of walled city.