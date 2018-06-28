Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Minority man killed in Lahore

LAHORE: A member of a minority community was killed on the night of June 25 here in Nishtar Colony.

Two persons wearing masks entered the house of Qazi Shoban on the night of June 25.. Out of the two masked men, one placed a gun on the head of his wife and took her to the other room where her daughters were. Whereas the other person fired three bullets in the stomach of Qazi Shoban, due to which he died on the spot.

The late person has left behind a wife and three disabled daughters as mourners. The spokesperson of the Ahmaddiya Community Pakistan, Saleemuddin, has demanded immediate arrest of the murderers and give them strong punishment according to the law.

