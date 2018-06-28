US SC deals major blow to US unions

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a major blow to American organized labour, ruling that public sector unions cannot charge non-members fees to cover the costs of collective bargaining.

The 5-4 decision by the conservative-dominated court reversed a four-decade precedent and threatened to starve US labor unions of a once-dependable source of cash, weakening a traditional pillar of the Democratic Party in the process.

American unionization has been in steady decline since the 1950s, with the public sector one of its last bastions as police, firefighters and school teachers remain among the most heavily unionized workforces.

President Donald Trump swiftly hailed the ruling, which followed a concerted effort by conservative political donors and organizations to deprive labor unions of support, saying it allowed workers the freedom not to support union-chosen political candidates.

"Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!" he tweeted.

However, the issue before the court was not whether workers could be forced to pay for a union’s political activities -- the court had already found that unconstitutional in 1977 -- but whether unions could charge fees to non-members who still benefit from their labor contract negotiations.

Unions say freeloading should not be encouraged, and the ruling could leave public sector employees with little reason to pay for collective bargaining. By some estimates, the Supreme Court’s decision stands to shave off a substantial share of union membership.

But the court held Wednesday that even requiring workers to subsidize collective bargaining violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

"Forcing free and independent individuals to endorse ideas they find objectionable is always demeaning," said Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority.

"Compelling a person to subsidize the speech of other private speakers raises similar First Amendment concerns."

Wednesday’s landmark decision resulted from a complaint lodged by Mark Janus, an Illinois child support worker who refused to join a public sector union and said being forced to pay for its collective bargaining violated his rights.

Opposing Janus were the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, supported by 20 states, including Illinois, and the capital District of Columbia.

In a dissent, the court’s four liberals said the majority had needlessly upset longstanding legal precedent and countless existing labor contracts across the country.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the minority, said the decision risked baselessly making every employment decision a matter of constitutional law.