Elections 2018: Maryam switches seat, will contest from NA-127

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz is going to contest the general elections from NA-127 instead of NA-125, Lahore.

The party’s parliamentary board had earlier issued tickets to the former prime minister’s daughter and Pervaiz Malik for NA-125 and NA-127 respectively. But Malik will now contest elections from NA-125.

Maryam, who is currently in London where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment, told journalists that she would return once her mother's health improved.

"My ticket for the constituency was announced today (Wednesday)," she said, adding that she had requested the party ticket for NA-125. "I will contest elections according to the directions of the party leadership."

Maryam has not been able to conduct her election campaign to-date for being in London.

Sources in the party say Maryam is interested not just in a certain victory but that too with a massive margin to stamp her authority against the rivals and within the party.

After careful evaluation, surveys and media feedback, Maryam has decided that with the very limited time left to campaign, NA-127 would be a better choice.

The areas that fall under NA-127, Lahore IV, are: Akbar Shaheed Colony Ilyas Park, Ansari Mohallah, Purani Abadi, Aqab General Hospital, Awami Colony, Baba Farid Colony, Babar Chowk, Bagrian Dharam Chand, Hakim Town, Bagrian Dharam Chand, Khaki Shah Road, Jeva Park, Tayyab Town, Behar Colony, Bhatti Colony, Bostan Colony, Chandray, Chungi Amer Sidhu, Data Colony Main Bazar, Fazal Haq Colony, Frances Colony, Behar Colony Main Road, Green Town, Gulshan Colony, Imran Colony, Ittehad Colony, Jahangir Park, Javaid Colony, Sitara Colony, Keer Kalan, Khadim Colony, Khadim Colony, Mayo Colony, Koh-e-Noor Housing Scheme, Khan Colony Q-Block, Umer Colony, Link Road-III (PGECHS), Muhammadi Mohallah, Madina Town, Maryam Colony, Model Town, Mohallah Rasool Park, Mohallah Rasool Park Street No 2, Mohallah Usman Street, Muhammad Ali Colony, Nawab Colony, Pak Colony, Ittefaq Colony, Pindi Rajputan, Pak Town, Quaid-e-Azam Park, Rakh Chandray, Rasool Park, Rehmat Pura Nai Abadi, Shabnam Colony, Sherwani Colony, Awami Colony, Sitara Colony, Tahait, Tariq Abad, Town Ship, Zubair Colony and Zubair Colony Aqb General Hospital.

On the other hand, the dissent among the PML-N workers over ticket choices intensified on Wednesday as more disagreements led to multiple protests against the parliamentary board’s decisions.

The party workers staged a token sit-in outside the PML-N Model Town office against the awarding of party ticket to Ghazali Saleem Butt for PP-145. They chanted slogans against Butt and called for reconsidering the decision. They were holding placards and plastic pots as symbolism of turncoats being given favours by the party.

A similar protest was staged against the award of ticket to Sheikh Rohail Asghar from NA-128. The workers chanted slogans against the candidate and banged plastic pots on the floor. They demanded that the party should award tickets to diehard workers instead of “para-trooping turncoats”.

Meanwhile, Talal Chaudhry was confronted by the protestors as he was entering the Model Town office, but he did not answer their questions. However, Talal, talking to the media, said the PMLN had awarded tickets to party stalwarts and winners unlike PTI which have a major chunk to the turncoats.