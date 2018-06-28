SC orders to issue notification of Baig’s appointment as Pemra chief

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Wednesday ordered issuance of a notification of Mohammad Saleem Baig's appointment as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) within two days.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of Pemra chairman appointment case on Wednesday, reported Geo News.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner said the individual named for heading the media regulator does not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post.

At this, the chief justice remarked that they did not want to get into this issue, noting that the search committee had nominated Baig for Pemra chairman.

Chief Justice Nisar then ordered issuance of the notification Baig's appointment within two days. President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary of appointment of Mohammad Saleem Baig as Pemra chairman late last month.

An officer of the Information Service, Baig had previously been serving as the Principal Information Officer with the federal government.