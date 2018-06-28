NDMA issues heatwave alert

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a heat wave alert for Karachi and surrounding areas.

According to it, the heat wave will prevail in the region from June 29 to June 31 with the maximum temperature ranging between 41 degree centigrade and 45 degree centigrade. Also, there will be no sea breeze but wind will blow from northwest to north during the period. Meanwhile, the NDMA issued a list of pre-emptive measures for the imminent monsoon season.

Among them are clearing of sewerage and drainage systems in all major cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar, alerting of the people living close to river plains and watercourses, creation of public awareness of vacating dangerous buildings, staying away from electric wires and avoiding swimming during rain especially in underpasses, and prevention of vulnerable population from venturing into nullahs and flash flooding routes.

The NDMA also asked the National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organisation and communication and works departments of respective provinces and regions to remain vigilant in restoring road linkages and the National Institute of Health and National Health Emergency Preparedness & Response Network to advise all provincial Health departments about pre-placement of necessary staff and medicines where required.