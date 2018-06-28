Kashmir observes shutdown

SRINAGAR: Life across the Kashmir Valley came to a halt on Tuesday following a separatist-sponsored shutdown. Authorities detained senior separatist leaders to prevent their participation in protests.

Shops, public transport, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and parts of the Valley. The shutdown also affected rail services with services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns suspended as a precaution. Internet services were also suspended in areas of south Kashmir. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed.

The Joint Residence Leadership (JRL) had issued the call for protest. Headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, the group issued the call against the murder of noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Kashmir.

Yasin Malik was taken into preventive custody while Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq were placed under house arrest. Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was also taken into preventive custody after he started a protest march from Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar towards the civil secretariat. Nearly a dozen of Rashid's supporters were also detained.

Meanwhile, a youth sustained a gunshot injury in his thigh on the outskirts of Sopore town during clashes between the security forces and civilian protesters. The youth was shifted to a local hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar.