Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police directed to ensure ECP code of conduct compliance

PESHAWAR: The police across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed to ensure implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan code of conduct in general election in its true spirit and divide districts into sectors and sub-sectors.

x
Advertisement

A meeting in this regard was held with Additional Inspector General of Police Operations Muhammad Ali Babakhel at the Central Police Office Peshawar on Wednesday. The SSP Operations, SP Operations, Deputy Commandant of Frontier Reserve Police and focal persons from all districts participated in the meeting. The focal persons gave detailed briefings on respective districts. Security arrangements made in pre-poll phase were reviewed.

Further implementation of the code of conduct meant for contesting candidates and for police officers, available and required manpower and security situation were extensively discussed.

The Additional IGP directed the participants to ensure implementation of the ECP code of conduct in its true spirit as well as on polling day and divide districts into sectors and sub-sectors.

The police officers were directed to enhance intelligence gathering and intensify intelligence-based operations against criminals and extremists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar