Police directed to ensure ECP code of conduct compliance

PESHAWAR: The police across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed to ensure implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan code of conduct in general election in its true spirit and divide districts into sectors and sub-sectors.

A meeting in this regard was held with Additional Inspector General of Police Operations Muhammad Ali Babakhel at the Central Police Office Peshawar on Wednesday. The SSP Operations, SP Operations, Deputy Commandant of Frontier Reserve Police and focal persons from all districts participated in the meeting. The focal persons gave detailed briefings on respective districts. Security arrangements made in pre-poll phase were reviewed.

Further implementation of the code of conduct meant for contesting candidates and for police officers, available and required manpower and security situation were extensively discussed.

The Additional IGP directed the participants to ensure implementation of the ECP code of conduct in its true spirit as well as on polling day and divide districts into sectors and sub-sectors.

The police officers were directed to enhance intelligence gathering and intensify intelligence-based operations against criminals and extremists.