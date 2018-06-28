Thu June 28, 2018
National

June 28, 2018

Election campaign

LANDIKOTAL: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Fata chapter deputy chief and candidate for NA-43, Zarnoor Afridi, on Wednesday urged the people to reject those who had failed to serve them in the past. He was talking in "Meet the Press" programme at the Landikotal Press Club.

The JI candidate said he did not believe in raising hollow slogans. He promised he would work for the uplift of the area if got elected.

