PPP awards ticket to Jiyala against PML-N’s Sumaira Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday awarded ticket to its hardcore Jiyala and labourer by profession Agha Naseem Abbas in NA-93 Khushab against millionaire Sumaira Malik of the PML-N and Malik Umar Aslam of the PTI.

Agha Naseem, a graduate, declared in his nomination form only a motorcycle as his asset and basically a painter, who is earning from wall chalking to meet his daily expanses.

Both the constituencies of Khushab NA-93 and NA-94 were traditionally constituencies of landlords from where the elite families belonging to landlords elected and used to switch political parties before the election.

Sumaira Malik and his son Malik Uzair were contesting elections from the constituencies of NA-93 and NA-94 on the ticket of the PML-N while Malik Umar Aslam Khan, cousin of the husband of Sumaira Malik, was contesting election from NA-93 on the ticket of PTI and another family member of Awans of Khushab Malik Mazhar Awan was contesting the election from NA-94 as an independent candidate.

It was first time that the PPP has awarded ticket to one of his hardcore Jiyala against the powerful family of Khushab.

Agha Naseem Abbas, a graduate, has a good reputation amongst the PPP chapter of Khushab and few days back he brought out a good rally in Khushab city to prove his leadership that if party ticket is awarded to Jiyala (him) he could give a tough time to electable with the support of his class, which is in majority in the city of Khushab but ruled by the mighty.