Soldier martyred in cross-border attack

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred in an attack on a checkpost of the security forces in Garbaz area in Shawal tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the militants operating from their sanctuaries near the Pak-Afghan border staged the attack in which an official of the security forces lost his life.

The attackers fled to their hideouts after staging the attack. The martyred soldier was identified as Ehtisham.