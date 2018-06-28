Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zardari’s close aide arrested in Sindh

SUKKUR: The law enforcement agencies and police on Wednesday conducted raids on the Dahari House and Autaq (outhouse) of the ex- Adviser Sindh Ismail Dahari at Doulatpur in Nawabshah and recovered illegal weapons and explosives, including five Kalashnikovs, five locally made bombs, 12 magazines and rounds.

x
Advertisement

 Ismail Dahari is stated to be a very close friend of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

According to police sources, the law enforcement agencies took Ismail Dahari into custody and shifted him to an unknown place.

The police said as many as 40 suspects along with the Raza Dahari, the brother of the adviser, were also rounded up. Confirming the arrest, the SHO Doulatpur said the FIR was not registered till the filing of the story.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar